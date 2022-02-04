Nainggolan: “Inter had a bad start. I don’t feel the Scudetto is mine. The audios? It was me”

The Belgian midfielder, who has returned to play in his homeland, in Antwerp, retraces his adventure in the Nerazzurri

Radja Nainggolan’s experience at Inter was certainly not unforgettable: three seasons, interspersed with two loans to Cagliari, with many shadows and few lights, many controversies and very little satisfaction. Today the Belgian midfielder returned to his homeland, to Antwerp, the team of his city, to end a career too often characterized by excesses on and – above all – off the pitch. Interviewed by Republicthe Ninja retraced some stages of his Italian adventure: “I miss Italy, my friends, restaurants, people. Serie A? The level is different: the little ones play openly because they know there is something to take everywhere. Also at San Siro. Once there you found Pirlo, Seedorf, Thiago Silva: if you conceded three goals you would walk away with a smile“.

Nainggolan, have you ever felt damaged by your lifestyle?

“If one is late, drinks, smokes a cigarette, in my eyes he does not do wrong things. Then the Nainggolan on the pitch made it easy to accept everything: I never worried about what people said, but many are hiding. You know everything about me because I go out, you see me in clubs. There are those who drink more than me but he does it at home and nobody knows“.

But you won a championship, last year with Inter.

“Yes, but I don’t calculate it. For me, winning a Scudetto only counts if you win it as a protagonist“.

Was he treated badly in Milan?

“As soon as I arrived I said that I was happy but that the disappointment of having left Rome was stronger. And I had not already started well. After the missed penalty against Lazio in the Italian Cup, they started whistling at me, doubts arose, confidence collapsed“.

I also remember some audio a bit like this: the usual fake news?

“No, no: it was me. I said that I wanted to leave, that I wanted to return because I didn’t feel at ease. I sent it to a friend, but you know what Rome is like, right? In an instant they all had it. I had to know, I wasn’t very smart, but patience“.

Could it have deserved more space?

“If I had had faith I could have easily done mine in that team. Conte is a great coach, but I didn’t have a chance with him. We never quarreled, though: when they wanted to send me away, they told me. And whoever says things in the face I appreciate it more“.

Conte wanted her at Chelsea, right?

“It was 2016, he came to Rome to talk to me, he said “look, I want to play like this, like this and I need you”. She already said he wanted Lukaku. But they thought I was earning less: I would not have taken a euro more, it was not enough to leave Rome“.

The coach who gave you the most?

“Spalletti: with him, I had the best year of my career, both as a team and as an individual“.