Nainggolan: “Monchi behaved badly with me, I’m disappointed with how it ended with Roma”

NAINGGOLAN INTERVIEW – Radja Nainggolan go back to talking about Rome and his adventure in the Giallorossi and he does it on the microphones of Tele Radio Stereo. His statements by the former Giallorossi midfielder:

That Rome was really strong, why didn’t we manage to win a trophy?

“The difficult games were the ones with the smaller teams, with whom we left something. I remember the exit in the Italian Cup with Spezia. Our flaw was that: you do not make important results with the small ones and in the long run you pay for it. In those 5 years in Milan we won twice, we almost always won the derby. In the games with the big teams we achieved important results “.

What is the feeling that binds you to Rome?

“I’m a very proud guy, I’m disappointed with how my story ended. A director arrived (Monchi, ed) who seemed to love me and then behaved badly towards me. Being proud I’m sorry, if there is no room for me, fake men do not greet them willingly. At the end of the journey with Roma, my biggest disappointment was that this gentleman arrived who I think wanted to sell all the players taken by Sabatini. It was my great regret. The way I am made I made the right choice, albeit reluctantly “.

With the fans it’s different …

“For the fans these were my best moments. If about certain games, images and videos I feel a warmth that I have not felt anywhere else. The Roman is free of mind, he says what he thinks. Everything was perfect, I’m on good terms, I left well. Today a lot of people tell me to come back. I repeat that I left Rome at a good time, after I left, she didn’t even qualify for the Champions League anymore. Returning now to a Roma that is struggling in the league, I look like a team. Why ruin a relationship that has ended well, destroy it with bad results in recent years “.