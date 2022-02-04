Nainggolan: ‘The audio in which I said I wanted to leave Inter to return to Rome was mine. Conte, Spalletti-Totti and Zaniolo … ‘| First page

Radja Nainggolan looks back. The 33-year-old Belgian midfielder from Antwerp said in an interview with The Republic: “I miss Italy, my friends, the restaurants, the people. Damaged by my lifestyle? If one is late, drinks, smokes a cigarette, in my eyes he does not do wrong things. Then on the pitch I made it easy to accept everything. I never worried about what people said, but many are hiding. You know everything about me because I go out and see me in clubs, there are those who drink more than me but they do it at home and nobody knows “.

“The coach who gave me the most? Spalletti: with him, I had the best year of my career, both as a team and as an individual. I saw the TV series about Totti and I thought: the only one who really looks like is the one who plays me. The other zeroes, even the coach. It was true that in Bergamo, before the match, I Totti and Pjanic had played late. But not at cards, it was a little game on the computer. But that scene, with Spalletti waiting for us in the corridor is true. Other things, on the other hand, I did not remember. Who was right between Spalletti and Totti? I am neutral. Totti never asked to play the starter, he felt teased because it was his senior year and he was playing 5 minutes at 2-0. I would feel taken for a ride too. But they never fought, or who knows what. Totti told me that she had a wonderful relationship with him, they felt. Then it’s over, yes, but the coach has to make his choices. We had an infinity of personality players: Dzeko, Totti, De Rossi, Strootman, Salah, Alisson. The regret is having set the record of points and not having won anything “.

“I don’t calculate the Scudetto with Inter, for me it’s only important to win it as a protagonist. If I had had faith I could have easily done mine in that team. Conte is a great coach, but I didn’t have a chance with him. We never fought, however: when they wanted to send me away, they told me. And whoever says things in the face I appreciate it more. He wanted me at Chelsea? It was 2016, she came to Rome to talk to me, she said “look, I want to play like this, like this and I need you”. She already she said that Lukaku wanted. But they thought I was earning less: I would not have taken a euro more, it was not enough to leave Rome “.

“As soon as I arrived in Milan I said I was happy, but that the disappointment of having left Rome was stronger. And I had not already started well. After the missed penalty against Lazio in the Italian Cup, they started whistling at me, doubts arose, confidence collapsed. Were the audios shot on WhatsApp fake news? No, no: it was me. I said that I wanted to leave, that I wanted to return because I didn’t feel at ease. I sent it to a friend, but you know what Rome is like, right? In an instant they all had it. I had to know, I wasn’t very smart, but patience “.

“Zaniolo is a great player, but when the team doesn’t play well against the big playersand in the last few years of these games he has won a few, too it doesn’t make a difference. “

“Is Mourinho the right man for Roma? I think he’s a great person, his players told me that he knows how to win you over just by talking. And he says direct things. Sometimes he has outings that can hurt players – some you can slaughter if you say they’re not up to par. With others, like me, it works. ”

“Disappointed by how it went with Cagliari? I often hear Joao Pedro, Nandez, Pavoletti, they tell me” you had to be here “. The club has made other choices, but if you tell me something and you don’t respect it, you’re done with me.” .