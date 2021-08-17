“Naked as when I was born”. The photos of the scandal – Libero Quotidiano





Britney Spears posted on his profile Instagram a series of shots in which she shows herself in white briefs and red boots. TO naked breasts. “I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … the way I was born – she wrote in a long post on social media -. I am a woman … a beautiful and sensitive woman who needs to look at herself in the its purest form! “.

Britney also made fun of her soft shapes: “No guys … I haven’t had breast surgery in just a week and I’m not pregnant either … I have these boobs because I’ve been binging on food.” After that, the singer explained the reason behind all these nude photos published in the last month. Images that so far had been published without comment, to the point that someone had advanced the hypothesis that it was not Britney to post them.





“I want you to understand what my idea about showing off the body is. Secondly there is a bit of confusion in understanding when a woman wants to be sexy and when she just wants to take off a layer. I’m not talking about strip clubs or performances. . Much more practically you think you are in your car in the middle of summer wearing a stupid long-sleeved shirt. Any woman’s immediate reaction after taking off that shirt would be to feel damn better. he concluded.



