Naked, Chiquis Rivera and her boyfriend Emilio Sánchez set Instagram on fire in the water

Singer Chiquis Rivera caused a stir yesterday naked and in the jacuzzi. By that time we had only seen her dogs near her. But it turns out that the singer was accompanied by her boyfriend, emilio sanchez, who got into the water with her sexy partner who was naked and together they set Instagram on fire.

Obviously, the great photographer and Chiquis Rivera’s boyfriend, Emilio Sánchezwas the one who took the photos Chiquis Rivera initially naked. But apparently it was a lot of temptation and Emilio Sánchez went into water and this was not overlooked by the singer’s fans, who let him know on the social network Instagram.

just yesterday, John Riverauncle of Chiquis Rivera, did a “Live” on Instagram, where he responds to Chiquis Rivera for the statements he made about him in his book “Invincible”. In it, the singer assures that her uncle subconsciously has a grudge against her because, at the time of her death Jenni Rivera, supposedly Jenni and Juan’s relationship was a bit estranged. Let us remember that, shortly before, the controversy between mother and daughter was armed for an alleged relationship between Chiquis Rivera and the former partner of that moment of La Diva de la Banda. Juan defended Chiquis, alleging that nothing had happened between his niece and Esteban Loaiza. Obviously, this brought friction between the Rivera brothers.

Others who have come out to react to the statements he makes Chiquis Rivera in her book were: her ex-husband, Lorenzo Mendez and the businessman Mr Tempo, with whom Chiquis Rivera was related shortly after their separation. Another one who was not silent either was Mayeli Alonsoex-wife and mother of the children of Lupillo Rivera, who also has “his step” in the book. But, for now, we leave you with a song by Chiquis Rivera with Becky G, Play-N-Skillz and Thalía entitled “dance like this“, for you to enjoy.

