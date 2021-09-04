Magnetic protagonist for Paolo Sorrentino, actress Luisa Ranieri, completely naked, marks the highlight of Venice 2021.

The wonderful actress with bland Neapolitan origins, Luisa Ranieri, after having landed at Venice Film Festival 2021, fly in no time at all to the United States, to participate in another film exhibition for the new Oscar-winning autobiographical film, Paolo Sorrentino. And which this time sees her in the role of a sensual and magnetic protagonist.

Directly from the “Telluride Film Festival“, Currently in vogue in Colorado, the news of the full nude scene in the role of the aunt of the award-winning filmmaker, also of Neapolitan origins, in “It was the hand of God“, They begin their rise”beyond the borders of the world“.

Luisa Ranieri: naked for Paolo Sorrentino, the highlight of Venice 2021

To leave the audience astonished during the first viewing of the film will be the idealized image by Sorrentino of the beautiful Luisa. The actress born in 1973, who amiably immersed herself in the sufferings of a fundamental character for the making of the film, thus embodying the highlight of the 78th edition of the Venice International Film Festival, he is now keen to publicly state his convictions and respective states of mind in this regard.

The spouse of Luca Zingaretti he does not use half measures in having his say. “I approached that scene with the maturity of a woman who is forty-seven years old“, Firmly declares the actress. In the wake of an auteur cinema of the past, which in its present does not betray the expectations of the public, on the contrary it is never more than now ready to welcome them and to deepen them, Luisa will add one more detail.

The director will be satisfied with the result obtained and with the ways in which this has come to its conclusion. “Paolo gave me peace of mind“, Suggests the interpreter who loves conflicts, necessary for his profession as well as for his survival. To end up on the nude scene: “He turned it as it is written“. It is in fact “an almost statuesque and not at all morbid nude“.