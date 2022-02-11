names and surnames, who is behind the attacks – Libero Quotidiano





Georg Gänswein he has already commented on the attacks on the pope emeritus Benedict XVI on the topic of sexual abuse. “There is a current that really wants to destroy his person and his work. He has never loved his person, his theology, his Pontificate. And now there is an ideal opportunity to reckon, like research of a damnatio memoriae “, he had told al Corriere della Sera. The words of Benedict XVI’s personal secretary are heavy.





The new attack comes at the moment of maximum pressure to promote the LGBT agenda in the Church, on the Germany-Rome axis. There was the coming out of 125 German priests and ecclesiastical officials, supported in fact by the German Synod who put pen to paper, among other things, also the blessing of homosexual unions.





Then the declarations of the cardinal Jean Claude Hollerich, president of the Commission of the Episcopal Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) but also general rapporteur of the Synod of Bishops on synodality. Then in December the secretariat of the Synod had adopted the documentation presented by the most well-known American Catholic LGBT group, New Ways Ministry, an organization that has also had in the meantime the blessing of Pope Francis despite the fact that the American bishops in 2010 had established that can be called a Catholic organization.