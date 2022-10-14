Names inspired by series make a hole in the civil registry

Jose Maria Rodriguez |

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (EFE).- In the battle of titans that these weeks are waging on televisions around the world Amazon and HBO with “The Rings of Power” and “The House of the Dragon”, half a thousand Spaniards are getting to know « her past»: they are the 466 women who bear the name of Daenerys (or Khaleesi) and Galadriel.

That music, movies, television and, in general, pop culture leave their mark on family books is nothing new; ask the thousands of Spanish women who are called Penélope not because of family tradition, but because of a Serrat song from 1969.

When the protagonists of these works of art or entertainment have common names (in Spanish or in another language), it is difficult to know what inspires someone to call their offspring that way, if they are moved by their devotion to the reference in question, the family inertia or pure and simple whim… just because.

The thing changes if the names come from the particular universes created by monsters of mass culture such as JRR Tolkien, George Lucas or George RR Martin when giving birth to sagas such as “The Lord of the Rings” (1954), “Star Wars” (1977 ) or “A Song of Ice and Fire” (1996, better known as “Game of Thrones”).

Emilia Clarke (3i), who plays Daenerys Targaryen, during the filming of the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, on the Itzurun beach in Zumaia (Gipuzkoa). EFE/Javier Etxezarreta.

There are names with purely cinematographic roots, such as Leia, Anakin or Neo, but with others such as Galadriel, Arwen, Daenerys or Arya, it is also worth asking what weighed more when registering a boy or a girl with that name, the book or the series? Few doubts, because the National Institute of Statistics not only collects how many Spaniards have that name and where they were born, but also their average age. And that data suggests that the screens win by a landslide. Some examples:

She is the first great heroine of cinema for the so-called Generation X and some of her parents, the “baby boomers”. As the twin of Luke Skywalker they are called 1,062 Spanish. It has been almost half a century since the character burst onto the screens with “Star Wars” (1977), but the Spanish Leias are only 6.5 years old on average, which suggests that they have never lacked faithful among fans of Starwars, generation after generation. Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Girona, the Balearic Islands, Segovia, Las Palmas or Santa Cruz de Tenerife are the provinces where most Leias are found.

Young people from a Star Wars fan club attend the premiere of a movie from the saga in disguise. EFE/Martin Alipaz

Anakin

There are 29 Spaniards named after the boy Obi-Wan Kenobi taught, the Force gifted who ended up drawn to the dark side. They average 8.8 years old, so their parents were probably inspired by the boy in “The Phantom Menace” (1999) or the young Padawan in “Attack of the Clones” (2002), ignorant (or maybe awareness) that the kid would end up being the supervillain Darth Vader, the one with the phrase “I am your father”.

Daenerys or Khaleesi

The mother of dragons who subjects almost all the candidates to the iron throne to blood and fire gives her name in Spain to 189 citizens, with an average age of 3.8 years, to which are added another 38 who carry their identity on their DNI. “Dothraki” rank, Khaleesi, with an average age of 3.5. Did the couples who named their daughters know what kind of genocide she was going to become by the end of the series? Perhaps now many are thinking about it before putting their girl Rhaenyra. The Daenerys of Spain reside mainly in Las Palmas, Tarragona, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Toledo and Madrid and the homeland Khaleesis, in Barcelona and Madrid.

arya

Two people characterized by Brienne of Tarth and Arya Stark. EFE/EPA/Bianca de Marchi

The youngest of the Starks wins by a landslide, as she is called 1,168 Spaniards, with an average age of three years, which suggests that her parents thought, more than in Martin’s books, about the character of the series for eight seasons from HBO, Sansa’s “weird” sister who defies female clichés and ends up surviving it all, becoming a skilled swordswoman. The Aryas of Spain are spread throughout the country: Lleida, Barcelona, ​​Castellón, La Rioja, Santa Cruz de Tenerife… It ends before saying that there are only eleven provinces (out of 50) where no one named after the heroine of Winterfell resides

Arwen

177 Spaniards are named after the daughter of Elrond, the brave elf from Rivendell with whom Aragorn falls in love when he was still the captain of the Rangers of the North, not the future king of Middle-earth. They have an average of 8.9 years, which reveals that these almost 200 couples were influenced more by Peter Jackson, the creator of the film trilogy of “The Lord of the Rings” (2001-2003), than John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, the true father of the creature… and of his entire universe.

Galadriel

As the immortal elf who runs through the main works of Tolkien, they are called today 58 Spaniards. These weeks, unless you have read “The Silmarillion” before, most of you are discovering the young Galadriel, the tormented warrior who fights relentlessly against the armies of orcs. The Spanish Galadriel are 15.4 years old on average, which again refers to Jackson’s films, and were born in Zaragoza, Malaga, Valencia, Barcelona and Madrid

Neo

Neo is, always, the cult prefix to say “new” in several languages. Now, as a name Neo is quite a neologism for the Spanish speaker. It became popular with the Wachowski sisters’ “Matrix” trilogy (1999-2003). Today 466 Spaniards bear the war name of Thomas A. Anderson since he took the red pill and became the leader of the rebellion (or the king of “bullet time”, for lovers of visual effects). They are 8.3 years old on average and were born, above all, in Girona, the Balearic Islands, Lleida, Huesca, Alicante, León and Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

An image from the video game «»The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild»». EFE/Luis Weave

Zelda

Video games also have their great sagas, such as “The Legend of Zelda”, by Nintendo, launched in 1986, which already has 17 installments. Its protagonist, Princess Zelda, has fanatical followers all over the world. Twenty of them have registered a daughter with that name in Spain, all in civil registries in Barcelona. Spanish Zeldas are on average 15.8 years old.

Vaiana

How many girls have grown up playing Elsa and Anna, the protagonists of “Frozen”? But their names are so common that it is difficult to trace them in the Civil Registry, not even with the help of the INE. Now, if 45 Spaniards are called Moana, it can only be because of the brave young Polynesian woman who ventures across the Pacific in another recent Disney hit (2016). The Spanish Vaianas are all registered in the civil registries of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Barcelona and are 2.3 years old on average. Did her parents know that they named her Moana in Spain due to problems with the rights of the brand and that in the rest of the world her daughter “is called” Moana?

Web editing: Nuria Santesteban