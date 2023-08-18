Names of artists who could perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII

AndIn the world of entertainment and music, there are few things better than a concert super bowl final break in the United States. On some occasions, the halftime show is more popular than the game because celebrities come to perform their music. performances to be remembered Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, a tribute to west coast rap or’s concert Rihanna In the last year. For this reason, everyone wonders who will pick up the baton this year.

The latest information indicated that this was about to happen Taylor Swift who, between his worldwide fame and his Eraze Tour, was about to reach the finals of Super Bowl LVIII, But the artist himself declined the offer. For this reason, there are four names on the table to be the heroes of the night.

Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus, the first to know

First, two actors who were in talks with Las Vegas as their first choice Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus. However, two more names have been added to the list as possible actors.

Bad Bunny and Jack Harlow

“Last Minute: bad bunny, winner of 3 Grammy Awards; rapper jack harlow, Sources say Harry Styles, winner of 3 Grammy Awards, and Miley Cyrus are on the NFL shortlist to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII show in Las Vegas,” was the tweet that revealed the information.

,Styles looks to be the favorite after being one of the finalists last year, Rihanna performing at the show last year had more than 121 million viewers, the most views in history, the tweet ends. Still no official name, but whatever it is, the bar is set. Highest performance in terms of.