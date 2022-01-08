Namibia’s major projects with hydrogen

Namibia, a state in southern Africa, is planning to transform a port town and its surroundings into an advanced hub for the production of so-called “green” hydrogen, ie hydrogen produced from renewable sources and with very low greenhouse gas emissions. Namibia’s goal is to develop an energy industry produced from renewable sources capable of attracting foreign investment and reviving the country’s economy.

Namibian projects can serve as a model for the many countries interested in investing in decarbonisation today. The country has already made arrangements to finance some of its initiatives, but the necessary funds as a whole are huge – almost as much as the entire GDP of Namibia in 2020 – and it is not certain that it will be possible to obtain them all.

The city Namibia wants to invest in is called Lüderitz. It has about 15 thousand inhabitants, like Urbino, it is smaller than Siena and at the beginning of the twentieth century it was known above all for the diamond trade, of which the area is rich. Lüderitz was a German colony, as suggested by both its architecture, which is somewhat reminiscent of certain Bavarian cities, and its name, that of the German explorer and entrepreneur Adolf Lüderitz, who bought it in 1883.

What makes Lüderitz suitable for Namibian government projects is its location: it overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, and is almost always sunny and exposed to strong winds. These are all ideal characteristics for the production of hydrogen from renewable sources, also called “clean hydrogen” or “green hydrogen” and considered for decades an eco-sustainable alternative to fossil fuels in some contexts.

To produce “green” or “clean” hydrogen, sources such as solar or wind can be used, which do not produce CO emissions 2 direct. It is produced starting from a process of electrolysis (i.e. separation of hydrogen and oxygen) of water, through a machine called an electrolyser. So far, hydrogen obtained from renewable energy sources has not spread much because the plants for its production require enormous resources and initial investments: Namibia’s projects concern precisely these investments.

Specifically, Namibia wants to build a “green” hydrogen production plant in the T areasau Khaeb National Park, which extends for thousands of square kilometers around Lüderitz, with the idea of ​​producing around 300,000 tons per year. Lüderitz’s maritime position would then allow it to be exported easily, but there would also be other advantages.

The project is part of a broader plan wanted by the President of Namibia Hage Geingob to revive the country’s economy, which for a series of causes, further aggravated by the pandemic, has weakened a lot in recent years.

James Mnyupe, adviser to the president, told a BBC that Geingob wants to initiate an economic recovery plan that is “dynamic, globally relevant and structural”. Mnyupe also said that the profits of the new industry will be invested in agriculture, logistics and transport, and will be used to develop, for example, clean hydrogen-powered trains; in addition, the production of electricity from renewable sources will be such that it will allow Namibia to export it, as well as to become independent from imports of energy produced with coal in South Africa.

The project was entrusted to a private company, Hyphen Hydrogen Energy, with the aim of starting and developing the “green” hydrogen industry in Namibia: it plans to start producing it in 2026. To do so, it intends to train and employ about 18,000 people, 90 percent of them Namibians, in order to lower the city’s current unemployment rate, which is around 55 percent.

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy is a partnership formed by an investment fund based in the British Virgin Islands and a German renewable project development company. He will retain the rights to the project for the next 40 years.

According to the city council of Lüderitz, the new “green” hydrogen industry will attract new workers, with an increase in the local population of thousands of inhabitants per block and consequent investments by the government to strengthen existing infrastructure, build new houses, roads and hospitals. .

Namibian projects are very ambitious, and there are conflicting opinions on their chances of success. The main reason why they could be successful relates to the global interest (and therefore the willingness to invest) in achieving the so-called “carbon neutrality” – that is, to stop adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond the quantity that can be removed – to reduce the environmental impact of human activities. The production of hydrogen from renewable sources is exactly that, and Africa is considered an ideal place to do it. In addition, among the African countries that are investing in this area (South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya, above all), Namibia is considered one of the most advanced.

Germany has already decided to invest in Namibian projects, with 40 million euros that will be used for feasibility studies and pilot projects. Belgium and the Netherlands have also made deals with Namibia to finance the plans.

The idea, Mnyupe told a BBC, is to make Namibia “a trading partner, not simply a beneficiary of development assistance”. The fact that for the first time Namibia was invited to the World Economic Forum in Davos, which every year participate leading exponents of politics and the global economy, it is certainly a sign in this direction. Namibia also has a lower level of corruption than other African countries, which could facilitate future investments in the territory.