Namphi Rodríguez warns of “undesirable” effects of the Domain Extinction Law on third-party acquirers

Constitutional law expert Namphi Rodríguez warned about the undesirable and unjustifiable effects that the Domain Forfeiture Law could have on third party purchasers in good faith.

Rodríguez explained that in the case of a person who acquires a property that at that time is in a status of public legality, and that the State has not declared it illegal, and since the domain forfeiture trial is of a civil nature to the patrimony , regardless of who the person is, whether it is the accused or a third party, that acquirer in good faith can be involved in undesirable situations and unjustifiable.

He added that this situation is undesirable and unjustifiable, because if the State, at the moment in which that good is acquired, is not capable of putting it on alert, that citizen cannot be asked to have more capacity to know what that the state was unaware of.

Interviewed by Héctor Herrera Cabral on the D’AGENDA program that is broadcast every Sunday on Telesistema Channel 11 and TV Quisqueya for the United States, the renowned jurist said that in order for a bona fide third party to not be able to acquire said asset, the State must place a legal lock.

He asked that the legal reasons that are being put forward be addressed, that they be analyzed in a calm manner in Congress, and recalled that there are already figures similar to the issue of domain forfeiture, and it would be interesting to do these comparative exercises.

“I believe that the issue of retroactivity is already sufficiently debated in public opinion, and if I wanted to draw attention to an issue that I have not seen that has been dealt with, which is the position of third-party purchasers in good faith, that is, a person, at a time when a good is in a status of public legality and that the State has not declared it illegal, comes and buys that good, and can be seen in an undesirable and unjustifiable situation”, insisted the academic and doctrinaire .

He stressed that a third party acquirer in good faith who has acquired a good, and at the time of acquiring it the State has not been able to put it on alert, block it from public records point of viewlater that citizen cannot be asked to have more capacity than the State.

“Then make a domain forfeiture trial, that’s why I draw attention, because it’s not a trial of the person, it’s a trial of assets of origin, or that they are being used in illicit activities, therefore, it may well be that a person buys a good of illicit origin, but buys it in good faith,” he stressed.

Namphi Rodríguez warned that these are situations that must be kept in mind, and recommends that Congress take the time necessary to make a legal consideration on this matter.

“That goes beyond the simple debate and the interests of the politicians on duty, we are talking about the rights of citizens, and above all of third parties who may be involved in these kinds of processes, when they have been purchasers in good faith” , he emphasized.

Says commission aspires to harmonize freedom of expression

The executive director of the commission created by President Luis Abinader to update the current legislation on freedom of expression, assured that they will work on an initiative that has the characteristic of being a comprehensive project.

“What does this mean, a project that certainly protects freedom of expression, but understands that these freedoms of expression and information are set against other rights equally protected by the Constitution, specifically the right to honor, good name, privacy, and to the image itself, in that relationship of weight and counterweight, of balance”, explained Dr. Namphi Rodríguez.

He added that the Consultative Commission for Freedom of Expression should suggest a bill that is the product of the consensus of all the actors of the country’s public opinion system, but also that it can put these rights in a balanced relationship without affecting freedom of expression, which is a fundamental and essential right for public debate in the country.

He clarified that those who are exposed to public life, not only from the administrative sphere, but also from journalism, sports, the world of art and business life, they have a higher level of exposure and questioning than that of a person who preserves his life in family privacy.

“That does not mean that those who are exposed to public life do not have rights such as privacy, honor and their own image, but rather that these rights have to tolerate a higher level of questioning,” he clarified.