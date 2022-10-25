Namx: how is the HUV that will work with interchangeable hydrogen capsules

The NamX HUV was one of the attractions of the 2022 Paris Motor Show, not only for its Pininfarina design but also for its innovative system of removable hydrogen capsules. A method so far only seen on electric scooters and motorcycles

In times where reducing carbon footprint is the priority of the new developments of the Automotive industry at a global level, the exploration of alternatives that allow improving these goals are always welcome. The electric cars they are ahead for having started first, but especially for having faster the result that everyone wants to reach: do not emit greenhouse gases.

But it is not the only way, nor is it the most efficient way despite the general discourse that says so. Build a auto in itself it is pollutant But it works for all types of cars. build the drumsinstead, represents 45% of the footprint which leaves the manufacture of a electric car. consume electricity from non-renewable sources It is the third problem to be solved so that this technology is really the cleanest among the options that exist today.

For that reason the Hydrogen gains more ground every day compared to 100% electric mobilitybecause hydrogen is present in the water molecule and can be separated from oxygen by sustainable means, but also because allows for a smaller battery and faster chargingreplacing the procedure of connecting the car to the electrical network, by injecting hydrogen into its tanks under pressure.

The 6 capsules are located in the rear, under a cover that hides them when the car is running.

In the paris salon there were several hydrogen projects, but one stood out from the rest because in addition to using the fuel cellby which hydrogen is converted into electricity to power a electric motor, count with one modular and removable supplementary system which makes it possible to dispense with hydrogen refueling stations at least for 800km

The project is Frenchbegan to take shape 5 years ago and is called NamXacronym for New Automotive and Mobility eXploration. But it is not only an interesting technological showcase, but a concept that also brings together design and modernity in means of transport. The car presented is called NamX HUVand represents a new segment within the famous and popular SUVs current, replacing the terminology of Sport by Hydrogen. In case something was missing, the design is carried out by the famous studio Pininfarina.

Pods are individually removed from the car and replaced in less than 30 seconds

The NamX HUV has two hydrogen tanks, but only the main one is loaded into a “hydrogen” to inject the gas 700 atmospheres, in the same way that it happens for example with the Toyota Mirai. The second deposit is not just one but 6, and they are not tanks but removable capsulesso that the total capacity of the vehicle is 8 kilos of hydrogen.

These capsules, called CapX, have their technological support, which are stations where users can buy a new one, rent it or exchange it for one that has run out. The seasons are called CapXstoreand will have two different sizes, one with capacity for 82 capsules and a smaller one that can provide 28 capsules. The time it takes to remove one capsule and insert another is as short as 30 secondswhich allows to extend the autonomy.

Capsule replacement stations can be large or modular. The first have 82 capsules and the smallest only 28

As for benefits, NamX has stated that the HUV You will have two power options. The version RWDwith 300 hp with traction only in the rear wheelswith a maximum speed of 200km/h an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

The other version, more extreme, is the so-called GTHwith a power of 550 hp and all-wheel drivewhich will reach 250km/h and an acceleration to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds. The company already takes orders through its website and has reported that Manufacturing will begin in 2025.

