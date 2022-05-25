Nancy. A Nancy paleoclimatologist in the Top 100 of the most influential people in the world of “Time”

It is his contribution against “the greatest danger that the Earth has had to face: global warming”, that the magazine “Time” wanted to reward. In his annual ranking of the 100 most influential people in the world, he reserved a place for a Nancy, Valérie Masson-Delmotte.

The paleoclimatologist born in 1971 is, with Panmao Zhai, co-president of group 1 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). She co-piloted the writing and publication of the 6and report of August 2021. Management, completely online, to take into account the constraints linked to Covid-19.

200 scientists participated in the development of this report which describes a world “on the edge of the abyss”, details the environmental activist Bill McKibben in the “Time””. “But it is still possible to avert disaster, if we succeed in mobilizing wills in the short time remaining.”