Nancy Brilli has Covid, the actress’s stories on Instagram

The actress contracted the virus and went to the emergency room of the Sant’Eugenio in Rome, where she was also subjected to a lung scan. Its saturation was 84%

Nancy Brilli has contracted Covid (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAPS), and not in a particularly mild form. To say it was the actress herself with a series of Stories on her Instagram profile. “I feel crap, it’s taken badly, badly with a deadly fatigue, a cough from beyond the grave …”, said Nancy Brilli showing the details of her health conditions.

Chiara Ferragni, the look for the first release after Covid-19 Among the images shared by the actress, an oximeter that marks an oxygen saturation figure of 89%, well below what is considered the threshold of attention (the normal values ​​for a healthy person are between 98 and 100%). And still other photos in which Brilli shows that she went to the hospital, to the emergency room of the Sant’Eugenio in Rome, where she was subjected to various attempts of arterial blood samples that caused some bruises and a lung scan.

Al Bano has Covid, he will miss the New Year’s Eve concert in Bari “After the broken back, the conjunctivitis in both eyes, the broken toe of a foot, now Covid. Enough I would say, enough”, vented the actress who still took it philosophically singing a song under the mask of the Rolling Stones, I am waiting, just like you, waiting to be received in the Covid emergency room.