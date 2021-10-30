Nancy Brilli, orphan as a child and the disease. The relationship with Fossati and two marriages – Corriere dell’Umbria





Nancy Brilli is one of the most famous actresses in Italy and today, Saturday 30 October 2021, she will be the guest of the episode of very true, the Canale5 television salon hosted by Silvia Toffanin. Just in the previous hosted in the program he had told the break with Roy De Vita, her latest boyfriend.





Born in 1964, Roman, Nancy – born Nancy Nicoletta Lina Ortensia Brilli – has Ukrainian origins and at the age of 10 she remained orphan of her mother. Classmate of Vittoria Squitieri, daughter of the director Pasquale, she was introduced to the film man by her partner: so she had her first part in a film, starting her long and rich career. Among the films to remember Small misunderstandings (1989), directed by Ricky Tognazzi, which earned her a David by Donatello it’s a Silver ribbon, was then the protagonist in the theater and in numerous fiction.

Loading... Advertisements

Throughout his life, he had a uterine cancer. “I was convinced that I was sterile but, thanks to the specific treatments, I made my dream come true. When I found out I was pregnant I thought it was a miracle, ”she told Sunday Live in the past. He had a long and troubled love affair with the singer-songwriter Ivano Fossati. “Ours was a very passionate story, it was a great love, if I were reborn I would like to relive it, but I would also like it to end because it was too painful: too many quarrels, too much spite, too much jealousy. And then she left me alone at a time when I was physically ill and this made me feel alone “she said. Nancy Brilli got married twice: her first marriage, with her colleague Massimo Ghini, lasted from 1987 to 1990. She later became linked to the director Luca Manfredi, with whom she was until 2002. Their son Francesco was born in 2000. After the two shipwrecked marriages, Nancy had a relationship with Roy De Vita, a famous plastic surgeon, but unfortunately when the couple was about to get married, the two broke up. Today Nancy is single again.



