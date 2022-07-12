Nancy Gonzalez | Colombia: the fall of the queen of the jet set bags that the United States asks for in extradition | WORLD

Wallets made of babilla skins, alligators and snakes, bathed in phosphorescent colors and the Made in label Colombiabegan arriving in droves at airports in New York, Canada, and Seoul in the spring of 2017.

The luxury accessories – which can be worth up to $10,000– they brought the seal of the Colombian designer Nancy González de Barberi. But they did not come packed in leather goods exports, as was the custom since 2008, when the woman from Cali touched the sky of international fashion with her hands.

This year, the Metropolitan Museum of New York included one of her bags in an exhibition of 65 outstanding articles of fashion from the last centuries.

But on Friday, the renowned designer entered another list: that of extraditables.

United States customs agents assure that, for 5 years, an illegal channel would have been opened to move the merchandisewithout environmental permits and under the suspicion that animals in danger of extinction were being sacrificed.

The designer’s luxurious house was raided by the Carabineros Police. (Photo: National Police).

The dates seem to coincide with the economic problems of the company. At the same time, 2017, the Superintendency of Companies was notified that CI Diseño y Moda Internacional SAS, the designer’s flagship company, had overdue accounts for 26,161 million pesos.

the fake gifts

But on the other hand authorities suspect that they were receiving murky dividends for about 40 million dollars.

So a few days ago A handful of Colombian Carabineros Police officers and members of the Prosecutor’s Office arrived at his luxurious apartment in southern Cali. After inspecting the pool area, the lounges and gardens, they took her out handcuffed.

She is accused of allegedly leading an animal skin smuggling network.

Apparently, In the United States, there is evidence that the legal export containers were replaced by a hundred low-profile Caleños that the network recruited in the Valley. They received economy class tickets and a $600 bonus for moving the bags and saying at customs that they were gifts.

The death of Santi

The mechanism raised suspicion because the same bags and accessories sold for up to $5,000 in department stores in New York, London, Paris, Dubai and Seoul. And the tourists barely had a couple of stamps in their passportsand profiles that did not fit their versions.

One of them would have ended up pointing out the renowned designer and her trusted men.

At that moment they realized the character involved. The agents recalled that in March 2017 the designer’s son, Santiago Barberi González, 40, died in a strange way.

His bag designs are well known around the world. (Photo: Instagram: @nancygonzalezofficial).

At that moment, means like New York Times recorded how celebrity celebrities –Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofía Vergara and Salma Hayek– wore the leather goods of the González Barberi family.

And they also referred to the death of ‘Santi’, known as one of the largest suppliers of crocodile bags, educated in Boston and residing in Paris and New York. He died in strange circumstances in his apartment in the Big Apple, where they found dozens of expensive works of art and his body.

financial mess

The family spokesman said the cause of his death was unknown..

”Santiago was a creative genius, he was a rare talent, with a great passion for his craft, his art and his family. He was a great man with great humanity (…) He was one of a kind of him, ”the designer wrote in a private letter.

And he announced that he would continue to honor his brand. But apparently things weren’t going well..

EL TIEMPO had access to the accounting information of CI Diseño y Moda Internacional SA There it is pointed out that they came close to insolvency due to high sales expenses; higher manufacturing cost and inefficient purchases of raw materials.

Also, they blamed the situation on investments in fitting out showcases and stores; and to an “absence of financial policies and spending control”.

But, the style of life and the glamor of the designer continued at the same rhythm.

The investigation

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Directorate of Police Carabineros, in cooperation with the United States Federal Fish and Wildlife Service, took on the case for alleged skin smugglingwhich in Colombia has been a crime since 2021, with sentences of up to 11 years.

The inspection of González’s apartment shows that they found packages similar to those that human couriers carried to Europe, Asia and the United States.

In the so-called ‘Operation Yacaré’ they were also captured Diego Mauricio Rodríguez Giraldo, trusted executive of González; and Jhon Camilo Aguilar Jaramillo, former employee of the company and who denies any illegal conduct.

But it is estimated that the alleged network used the irregular ‘international sales’ channel for nine years.

These are some of the products, made with wildlife skin, that were found in the designer’s house. (Photo: National Police).

Thus, millions of dollars would have been collected without paying taxes and without presenting certificates that the skins were for legal use.

During the investigation it was possible to verify that between two and five animal species were used for the preparation and manufacture of clothing and bags. (…) the accessories were sold in exclusive stores in the United States and Europe,” said General Alejandro Barrera, commander of the Directorate of Police Carabineros.

And I add: “A skin of these animals is sold on the black market for between 100 and 500 dollars and a made-up bag is sold in a store for about 5,000 or even 10,000 dollars.”.

Heading for Florida

According to the police, the products carried by the human couriers were sold on the international market without having the so-called Cites permitwhich calls into question the legal origin of animal skins in danger of extinction.

This authorization is granted by the Ministry of the Environment to comply with the provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora.

Now, the once renowned designer will have to face extradition to the United States, where you must clarify to the federal court of the southern district of Florida your shipments abroad.

The crimes they are charged with are conspiracy to import wildlife into the United States against the law, defrauding that country by impeding, impairing, obstructing, and nullifying legitimate government functions, and smuggling merchandise..

On freedom?

Some of the items that were being sent to the United States were found in the proceedings. (Photo: National Police).

But in Colombia it also has outstanding debts. EL TIEMPO established that a civil court for the execution of sentences in Cali seized four bank accounts, last December, for a sum greater than 1,704 million pesos for obligations with the bank. And your company registers several lawsuits.

Close friends of the designer said that his actions are in accordance with the law and that his team of lawyers will attend to the extradition request.

Y the 25th municipal criminal court for the control of guarantees in Cali declared illegal part of the procedure in which the three arrests were made.

TIME established that the judge in the case, in a reserved hearing, stated that the terms to legalize the results of the raids had expired. This is because “at 4:32 pm when the request was distributed, the 24-hour term had already expired.”

And it determined to declare “the illegality of the order, the procedure and the results of the search” requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

during the hearing The Prosecutor’s Office filed the appeal for reconsideration and the office only agreed to legalize the search warrant but did not reconsider its decision on the procedure and results.

The lawyer Elmer Montaña who represents Jhon Camilo Aguilar explained that the irregularity in the procedure was evidenced at the hearing and the consequence should be the immediate release of those captured.