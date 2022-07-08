Nancy González: How much is a designer bag worth? – People – Culture

This Friday it was known capture of designer Nancy González for alleged trafficking of exotic skins to the United States. The operation was carried out in a luxurious residence located in the south of Cali, owned by González.

The designer and two other Colombians who worked for her, who were also captured in the last few hours, are being extradited by a Florida court. The three are accused of using human couriers and front companies to smuggle the bags into the US.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Diego Mauricio Rodríguez Giraldo and Jhon Camilo Aguilar Jaramillo are accused “of the commercial maneuvers to guarantee the exit of the articles from Colombia.”

The detainees they are accused by the US authorities of the crime of smuggling for allegedly illegally bringing wildlife to that country against the lawdefraud and obstruct government functions.

Nancy González, Diego Rodríguez and Jhon Aguilar were transferred to Bogotá, while their extradition process is being processed.

Who is Nancy Gonzalez?

According to the information that can be consulted on the website of the brand that bears the same name as the designer, Nancy González is “known for her innovative use of precious leathers and a distinct color palette, her bags have become instant classics”.

Nancy González and her son Santiago Barberi González.

The website assures that the woman was born in Cali, is the mother of two children and since 1998 she began selling her collection of handbags in the United States. In 2007 she won the ‘Brand of the Year’ award from the Accessories Council.

Her bags are sold, according to her website, in more than 300 luxury stores such as Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Harrod’s, Tsum, Lane Crawford, Net-a-Porter, among others. Furthermore, he has three locations, two of them in Seoul, Korea, and the third in Hong Kong.

The price of your bags

Nancy González handbags have positioned themselves at the top of world fashion. Hollywood celebrities, movies and series have made use of the products from it.

The use of luxury skins and their exclusive designs have allowed him to charge thousands of dollars for a piece. Below we show you some of their portfolios and the price.

Medium woven straw/crocodile top handle bag.



Price: 3,950 dollars (approximately 17 million 400 thousand pesos).

Snake skin camera shoulder bag.

Price: 1,950 dollars (approximately 8,600,000 pesos).

Medium matte crocodile bag.

Price: 3,550 dollars (approximately 15 million 600 thousand pesos).

Gathered Crocodile Clutch Bag.

Price: 3,660 dollars (approximately 16 million 100 thousand pesos).

