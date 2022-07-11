News

Nancy González, the Colombian designer who is being asked to be extradited to the US for smuggling leather bags from protected animals

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Nancy Gonzalez

Designer Nancy González at Vanidades magazine’s Style Icons gala in New York in 2011.

The Colombian Nancy González is one of the most recognized designers of leather handbags in Latin America. However, she has been involved in a scandal that could end in her extradition to the US, accused of conspiracy and smuggling charges for illegally introducing her bags into US territory.

A court in the southern district of Florida accuses González of violating the Convention for International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), after having introduced into the US about 100 bags of reptile leather between February 2016 and April 2019.

González was arrested on Friday, July 8 during a trespassing to his residence in Cali, together with his employees Diego Rodríguez Giraldo and Jhon Camilo Aguilar.

“The international requirement indicates that these people made purses, bags and various products with skins of babillas, alligators, snakesamong other wild species,” reported the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

Source link

