Nancy González, the Colombian designer who is being asked to be extradited to the US for smuggling leather bags from protected animals

image source, Getty Images Caption, Designer Nancy González at Vanidades magazine’s Style Icons gala in New York in 2011.

The Colombian Nancy González is one of the most recognized designers of leather handbags in Latin America. However, she has been involved in a scandal that could end in her extradition to the US, accused of conspiracy and smuggling charges for illegally introducing her bags into US territory.

A court in the southern district of Florida accuses González of violating the Convention for International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), after having introduced into the US about 100 bags of reptile leather between February 2016 and April 2019.

González was arrested on Friday, July 8 during a trespassing to his residence in Cali, together with his employees Diego Rodríguez Giraldo and Jhon Camilo Aguilar.

“The international requirement indicates that these people made purses, bags and various products with skins of babillas, alligators, snakesamong other wild species,” reported the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

U.S. authorities say González smuggled leather goods from protected animalswithout obtaining the certificate required for importing this type of product into the US.

The crimes that are imputed to González can be punished with penalties of up to 25 years in prison, plus a fine of half a million dollars.

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office detailed that González and his workers allegedly “contacted citizens in Cauca’s Valley and, apparently, they were convinced to travel to the United States to bring the items.”

The designer allegedly paid the plane ticket and US$600 in cash to each passenger who transported bags from Colombia on commercial flights to the US, and told them that they should declare them as items for personal use or gifts for relatives.

luxury accessories

The bags designed by González cost Thousands of dollars and are sold in prestigious fashion stores such as Bergdoff Goodman in New York, Harrods in London, and Galeries Lafayette in Paris. Therefore, the capture of the designer created a stir in Colombia.

His pieces are displayed alongside brands such as Chanel, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.

The final destination of the products was “luxury shops and internationally recognized exhibitions such as New York Fashion Week,” the Prosecutor’s Office detailed.

American actress Merly Streep used one of her models in the acclaimed film The Devil Wears Pradaand one of her bags is on display at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, as a showcase of contemporary design.

image source, Getty Images

illegal trespassing

However, the 25th municipal criminal court for the control of guarantees in Cali declared that the trespassing in which González was arrested it was illegal.

In a private hearing, the judge of the instance would have indicated that the detention was carried out outside the period stipulated by law to complete the raid.

The defense attorney for one of the designer’s employees alleges that, due to this irregularityall three should be released.

He assured that he will file an appeal for habeas corpus before the Colombian Supreme Court of Justice to guarantee that the rights of his client, Jhon Camilo Aguilar, are respected.