Nancy González: This is the woman who betrayed her in the US – Investigative Unit

Since Saturday night the renowned handbag designer Nancy González de Barberi was transferred from the headquarters of the Dijín where he was located to a cell in the women’s prison El Buen Pastor in Bogotá.

This was confirmed to EL TIEMPO by judicial sources who made the decision despite the fact that a guarantee control judge declared illegal the search of his luxurious apartment in Cali, who came forward on Thursday to make his capture effective.

The Prosecutor’s Office and Police Carabineros captured Nancy Teresa González in Cali.

In fact, they announced that if the arrest is annulled, she will immediately be recaptured to continue with her extradition process: “The evidence is overwhelming.”

EL TIEMPO had access to his report and there it is confirmed that, as this newspaper revealed, there is an informer in history And it’s closer than you think.

This is Paola Soto, a Valle del Cauca who was linked both professionally and personally to González, whose designs are sold in the most luxurious stores in New York, Paris, Dubai, Moscow and Seoul.

Soto worked as a commercial promoter for González’s firm and was one of her trusted collaborators, but she ended up being a key part of the designer’s work.

From promoter to witness

This is the indictment against Nancy González in the US.

There are telephone interceptions in which Paola Soto calls at least 4 more Colombians to notify them that American Airlines tickets are ready to travel from Cali to Miami on flight 920.

The audios date from March 2019, weeks before A showroom (fashion exhibition) of the Nancy González brand was held in New York.

In fact, On that occasion, Soto traveled to the United States with at least 28 alligator-skin designer handbags, of which he did not present the corresponding permits and that he intended to exhibit in that exhibition.

The woman was detained at customs and since then began to collaborate with the justice system in exchange for judicial benefits. Thanks to the information that she gave, it was established that there would be a modus operandi which consisted of sending dozens of bags to exclusive destinations under the guise that they were gifts from occasional tourists or authorized samples for international events.

EL TIEMPO established that Soto signed a pre-agreement with the United States justice system and that she is now ready to testify against her former boss.

In 2019 Paola Soto traveled to Miami on an American Airlines flight with at least 28 bags, according to the Indictment.

Despite the scandal, her bag designs are still in the most exclusive showcases in the world. Photo: Instagram: @nancygonzalezofficial

Thanks to the information, in 2019, new evidence was collected. Indeed, agents working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service told The Associated Press that up to 12 people with four carry-on bags boarded a single flight to the United States with round-trip tickets paid for by Nancy González.

Apparently, there was even an infiltrator.

