Nancy Pelosi Confirms Asia-Pacific Tour; Ukrainian forces attack Russian fleet; Serbian president denounces plans for attacks from Kosovo; New heat wave triggers fire risk in France › Hilo Directo › Granma

NANCY PELOSI CONFIRMS ASIA-PACIFIC TOUR, WITHOUT MENTIONING TAIWAN

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the itinerary of her Asia tour but, amid tensions with China, did not name Taiwan. The politician will lead a US Congressional delegation on a tour of the Asia-Pacific region, visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. “The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” the text said. (Hispan TV)

UKRAINIAN FORCES ATTACK RUSSIAN BLACK SEA FLEET IN SEVASTOPOL

At least six people were injured after an attack by Ukrainian forces on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the city of Sevastopol (Crimea), reported the governor of the town, Mikhail Razvozhaev. Among the injured are several Starfleet personnel. It is presumed that the attack would have been committed through a drone that flew over said military installation, Razvozhaev said, in a message transmitted by Telegram. The explosion was caused by the explosion of a low-power explosive device transported in an unmanned aerial vehicle. (RT)

SERBIAN PRESIDENT DENOUNCES ATTACK PLANS FROM KOSOVO

The Serbian president, Aleksandar Vucic, stated that the Kosovar Army plans to carry out an attack against the Serb population living in the north of the region. Previously it was reported that Kosovo forces block roads with Serbia, sirens sound and shots are heard. The Serb population of the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metojia is building barricades in the north of the region. The Kosovar Army plans to carry out an attack in northern Serbia, the Serbian President declared. (RT)

NEW HEAT WAVE TRIGGERS FIRE RISK IN FRANCE

The Météo-France agency warned of the high risk of new forest fires on Gallic soil, before the arrival of a heat wave, the third of the season. According to the entity, the country’s Mediterranean area will face the greatest danger, particularly the southeast, where temperatures of up to 37 °C are expected, which, combined with the prevailing drought in France, multiply the threat. (LP)