Nandez, arrest warrant for the Cagliari- Corriere.it player

The Uruguayan judiciary has issued an arrest warrant in the face of Cagliari player Naithan Nadez. The midfielder accused of ill-treatment and violence against his ex-partner Sarah Garcia Mauri. the news was reported by the media of the South American country. The latter also specify that the measure has value only on Uruguayan territory and therefore Nandez, who is currently in Italy does not run the risk of being immediately arrested.

The investigation originated precisely from a complaint by the woman. In particular, Ovacion, the sports section of the Montevideo newspaper el Pais, claimed to have learned from judicial sources that the facts of the complaint would have occurred outside Uruguay, more precisely in Argentina and Italy. We must wait for the next few hours for Justice to define this situation. Whether to extend the validity outside the national border or to wait for the player’s possible return to the country to start an investigation. In fact, at the end of January the players called up by national team coach Diego Alonso for the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar will have to concentrate in Uruguay. And since 2015 Nandez has been normally called up, but it is not known whether the new coach Diego Alonso will want to continue on this line.

The player – in the meantime informs the official Cagliari website – has in the meantime been positive for Covid 19. Asymptomatic and regularly vaccinated, Nandez has carried out health tests on the island, scheduled by the club for returning players from abroad. Did not come into contact with other members of the team and will now observe the isolation at his home in Italy.