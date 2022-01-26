Nandez breakthrough for midfield

TURIN – In the end it might be anyway Turin but not on the bank grenade . Nahitan Nandez suddenly entered the radar Juventus after being, just a few days ago, one step away from Turin . Indeed, with the company of President Urbano Cairo it was practically everything done : loan until June for 2 million, with a right of redemption of around 15. A right that would have become an obligation in the event of qualification for the Europa League grenade. The player would receive a million and a half a year, more or less what he currently takes from Cagliari. Styled the agreement between clubs, he came suddenly minus the one with the midfielder, who made it known through the agent that he wanted a engagement of two and a half million, a figure in front of which the grenades have made a step backards . Imagining, at the same time, that this raise was the result of the player’s unwillingness to move, waiting for the insertions of others. And this insertion took place on the part of the Juventus .

After Vlahovic, Juve looking for a midfielder

The question striker was resolved, with the lightning operation that brought Dusan to Juventus Vlahovic well ahead of the assumed summer times. Now the sports director Federico Cherubini focuses on midfield, ward left for a moment on the sidelines. And yesterday there was a contact with the Cagliari to understand what are the conditions for the release of theUruguayan. Conditions that, on the nose, shouldn’t vary much from those put on the table with Torino: loan until June with redemption right. Beyond the formula, however, the Juventus intends to place in first exit an element. And you don’t get out of Aaron’s names Ramsey, Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur. For the three the idea is that of a definitive sale, not a dry loan. Because there is not only the need to prune the amount of wages, but also to find definitive solutions so as not to find each other again at the end of the season.

