Nandez case, the accusations of returning to Italy to escape arrest: «No escape from Uruguay. Falsehoods around: I’m the one who denounces “

Nahitan Nandez is not there and goes on the counterattack. The Cagliari midfielder, on whom an arrest warrant hangs after former partner Sarah Garcia Mauri denounced him for domestic, psychological and property violence, announced that he had “filed a criminal complaint to prove the falsity of the facts told” . The Uruguayan police did not find the footballer in the home in Uruguay, who had already returned to Italy in view of the training sessions and matches of the Serie A club. Nandez, after his return to Italy, however, tested positive for Coronavirus and found in quarantine, waiting to recover from Covid. But the Cagliari midfielder wanted to respond to those who insinuated that he had fled his native country to escape arrest: «I left on 29 December since I had to return to my club on 31 December. So it is clear that I left before the complaint filed against me ». The arrest warrant issued against Nandez is in fact valid only in Uruguay, but it is not excluded that the Uruguayan authorities extend the mandate internationally, or decide to wait for the midfielder to return to Uruguay. In any case, Nandez rejects all accusations: “My family and my children are the most important thing for me, I wait for justice to investigate the veracity of the events and agree with me: I’m calm.”

