“Nandez? He has a magnet that keeps him tied to Cagliari “

The transfer market expert Alfredo Pedullà commented on the failure to sell Nahitan Nandez within the digital edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport,

“Nahitan stays in Sardinia, almost as if there were a magnet that nails him in Cagliari. We are not discussing the value of the midfielder, but this is not good news. The reasons are superior to anything else, already in August Nandez had decided to leave, he hoped for Inter but was seduced and abandoned. Juve would have taken him, in the end Giulini would have been available for a loan with the right of redemption and without obligations, in exchange he would have had Kaio Jorge and the new specialist on the wing or in between he would have taken him abroad. the train ended up on a siding, with no great chance of breaking free in the very last hours of the market. We do not discuss Nandez’s professionalism, he will give a hand to the Cagliari cause and then he will go away. But for an abundant year now he has been compared to all the top Italian clubs (only Milan is missing), he was on the verge of going to the Premier (West Ham pushed), instead, nothing. The famous 36 million clause has been halved, yet there have been no outlets and we have to wait another handful of months to unlock a soap opera that has become cloying“.