Nandez-Juve, direct line Giulini-Cherubini: possible agreement

Nahitan Nandez remains in the sights of Juve: Giulini in constant contact with Cherubini. There is no agreement on the fixed base

Not only Zakaria: Juventus continues to work in an important way also on Nahitan Nandez. The premise is always linked to the exits: as we have told you, we are working on Bentancur’s farewell to proceed with the possible arrival of Nandez in the black and white jersey.

According to what has been collected exclusively by Calciomercato.it, the dialogue between the Cagliari and the Juventus proceeds. There is a direct line between the rossoblù president Giulini and the manager of the Juventus sports area, Cherubs. Constant contacts that, for now, have not given birth to an agreement. “They are still firm on the initial fixed”: this reveals a source close to the negotiation to Calciomercato.it. The crux, in short, remains on the evaluation to be given to the player. The midfielder, for Cagliari, is worth a lot: Juventus is looking for inexpensive solutions both from the initial point of view and from the final point of view. A situation, which at the moment has put the negotiations on hold.

“A possible glimpse”: Nandez-Juve is a lively negotiation

Always following the information collected by our editorial staff, there are openings for the negotiation. There is talk of spaces to close: they are not large, but there are. There could also be new contacts in these hours, again on the Cherubini-Giulini axis. It is right to reiterate that a possible registration will only be possible with a view to exits at Juve’s home.

Nandez was paid 17 million by Cagliari in the summer of 2019 since Boca Junior: one of the most important signings in the history of the club and immediately was the focus of numerous market rumors. Often compared toInter, the Naples he has come forward several times, also in this market window, with his manager Bentancur. However, these are offensives that have remained at the level of approaches and little more. On the other hand, we are waiting to understand if Juve will concretely sink the blow.