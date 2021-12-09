Nandez, Napoli offer: loan with redemption right. Cagliari’s response

Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport focuses on the future of the midfielder of Cagliari Nahitan Nandez , disputed by Naples And Inter . The Uruguayan has already told the president of the Sardinians Tommaso Giulini that he will not renew the contract and this can have dangerous consequences for the island club: in the unfortunate hypothesis of relegation, it would be too heavy a burden for the club’s coffers. Translated: better monetize as soon as possible.

So far the Nerazzurri, strong in the midfielder’s approval, have monitored the situation with detachment: in the summer the negotiations were tumultuous, with constant contacts, but in the last few weeks there was no need to deepen that much. The novelty, however, is that theInter has a fierce rival and is called Naples. He has presented an offer in black and white in the last few days. The Uruguayan was requested by the president of the Azzurri Aurelio De Laurentiis on loan for six months with the right to redeem, but the Sardinian club expects to insert the obligation to get the deal off the ground. The situation is also evolving because of Luciano’s team Spalletti look for a midfielder who has those features: aggressive, dynamic and yet flexible.