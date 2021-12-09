Sports

Nandez, Napoli offer: loan with redemption right. Cagliari’s response

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Napoli made an offer to Cagliari for Nandez, he was requested by De Laurentiis on loan for 6 months with the right to redeem

Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport focuses on the future of the midfielder of Cagliari Nahitan Nandez, disputed by Naples And Inter. The Uruguayan has already told the president of the Sardinians Tommaso Giulini that he will not renew the contract and this can have dangerous consequences for the island club: in the unfortunate hypothesis of relegation, it would be too heavy a burden for the club’s coffers. Translated: better monetize as soon as possible.

So far the Nerazzurri, strong in the midfielder’s approval, have monitored the situation with detachment: in the summer the negotiations were tumultuous, with constant contacts, but in the last few weeks there was no need to deepen that much. The novelty, however, is that theInter has a fierce rival and is called Naples. He has presented an offer in black and white in the last few days. The Uruguayan was requested by the president of the Azzurri Aurelio De Laurentiis on loan for six months with the right to redeem, but the Sardinian club expects to insert the obligation to get the deal off the ground. The situation is also evolving because of Luciano’s team Spalletti look for a midfielder who has those features: aggressive, dynamic and yet flexible.

December 9, 2021 (change December 9, 2021 | 08:16)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

there is only one team stronger than Italy

2 weeks ago

Juventus transfer market, in the stands if he does not sign

6 days ago

Pioli: ‘Pass the turn? To deserve you have to win. I’m pulling Leao’s neck. Derby? Inter are the league favorites’ | First page

November 4, 2021

Milan, the watchword on renewals is consistency. Even with Kessie no exception to the rule

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button