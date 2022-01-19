Nandez-Napoli, the blues return to the attack: the situation

The winter transfer market has come alive: little by little less than two weeks from the end of the session, the management try to close the last shots for their teams. Napoli’s primary objective seems to be to give Mr. Spalletti a new one quarterback, with the name of Nicolas Tagliafico who in recent days has been strongly associated with the Azzurri. But Giuntoli is also moving into other departments.

The Neapolitan leadership has been interested for some time in Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari, this is no longer a surprise. The Uruguayan midfielder has long been in the sights of Giuntoli and other Italian teams, but in this transfer market session he is the Turin to have overcome the competition: the grenades have already found an agreement with Cagliari, but not the definitive one with the player.

And here then Napoli will try one last attempt. According to today’s edition of the Corriere dello Sport, the blues have again asked Cagliari for information. The problem lies in the formula: Napoli would like to close with a loan with right of redemption, while Cagliari accepts only the obligation, wanting to obtain at least one twenty million euros from the sale of his midfielder.

The situation could change in the last few days: if Nandez does not find an agreement with Turin and Napoli were to sell a midfielder, it could also deal with the formula of the definitive transfer. But who could leave Naples in this market session? The only midfielder Spalletti would deprive himself of is Diego Demme.

With Anguissa and Fabian Ruiz considered immovable and with Lobotka’s exploits, the Italian-German midfielder is the only one who could be sold. Surely not for demerits, but for the great season that his team mates are disputing.