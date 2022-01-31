Nandez pushes for Juve, Cagliari places the last obstacle

Juve-Nandez, the closest white smoke: Cagliari claims the obligation to the same figures as the law proposed by the bianconeri

Nahitan Nandez continues to push hard for his move to Juve. With the Juventus club, as we have already told you a little while ago, there is still the crux of the formula: while, between the Uruguayan footballer and Juve there is already a tight, armored agreement. Juve want to take Nandez even if he doesn’t come out Aaron Ramsey (although the Scottish shore destination Rangers always seems closer).

In fact, Nandez is also liked for his flexibility: he can be used from inside midfield, but also outside to give breath and breath to Juan Cuadrado, finding a man equally disciplined tactically. Juve’s pressing is constant, the direct line between the dg Federico Cherubini and the president of the Sardinians Tommaso Giulini it never stopped.

The request of Cagliari: obligation to a certain amount

According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.it, an economic step linked to the formula remains to be overcome. Cagliari wants to reach about 20 million: even at 18.5-19 you can find the square. What Giulini did not go down was a distinction made by Juve for Nandez. For the redemption obligation (set at 18 months) 2 million were made available immediately (the same ones that would come from Ramsey) plus a redemption of 12-13 million, while if Cagliari granted the right, then it could get to a higher sum, 16-17 million. The player is pushing to leave: Juve is pressing to take him immediately. Giulini could be forced to modulate his requests in order to obtain the redemption obligation, making sure that all parties can close satisfied.

Sources within the negotiation speak of “well-founded optimism”. In the next few hours the definition should arrive that allows a Massimiliano Allegri to have another muscular player who can continue the path taken with the arrivals of Vlahovic And Zakaria and launch the Bianconeri’s Champions sprint more and more.