Nandez quarantined in Cagliari: an arrest warrant for him in Uruguay

According to Telemundo on the player, positive for Covid, a complaint for domestic violence by the former is pending. The police looked for him in his country but he was already on a flight to Italy

The end of the stormy year at Cagliari, as reported by TeleMundo, in fact, the Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez was denounced for domestic, psychological and patrimonial violence against his ex-partner Sarah Garcia Mauri, mother of his two children.

CONTEXT

Also according to what was gathered by the South American media, the complaint would have resulted in a national detention warrant against the player, but the police would not have found the player at home. In fact, Nandez is currently in Sardinia, and has also tested positive in the latest medical tests for Covid, where he should have resumed training with Cagliari tomorrow after the Christmas break. Holidays that Nandez spent in Uruguay where he also had a big birthday party with Uruguayan companions, friends and VIPs on the night of December 27th. The former Boca left his country of origin to return to Italy yesterday afternoon, now awaiting new developments on the affair.

