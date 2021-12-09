“Nandez to Napoli? Giulini made him a promise”

During the broadcast ‘Radio Gol‘, broadcast on Radio Kiss Kiss Naples, the reporter intervened Fabrizio Biasin. He spoke of the Scudetto fight, but also of the market rumors around the Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, approached to Inter and Napoli for the repair market. Here are his words:

“The Scudetto will remain among those four who, at the moment, are in front of everyone. Of course, I am referring to Milan, Inter, Atalanta and Napoli. But if you ask me who is the favorite, I can’t answer. In my opinion, all of them have an equal chance of going all the way. Then it is clear that there are many other beautiful realities such as Empoli, the next opponent of Naples“.

“La Gazzetta speaks of a duel between Inter and Napoli for Nandez? Usually I don’t know anything about the transfer market, but in this case I know everything “.

Cagliari, Nandez

“The chances of Nandez going to Inter? Zero. They assured me that the Nerazzurri have no intention of buying the midfielder in January ”.

“Different speech instead for Napoli also because Giulini had made an old promise to the player, free it in the event of a bid from a large team. I do not rule out that it may arrive in Campania in January “.