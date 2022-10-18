Nando Escribano explains why Ricky Martin’s beauty trick that is pissing off dermatologists is dangerous

Nando Scribe 10/18/2022 11:54 a.m.

Ricky Martin could burn our skin… and it’s not a metaphor

The world of the famous preaching on topics of those who have no fucking idea is a drama that we are too used to dealing with: from those who became experts in epidemiology in the midst of a pandemic to those who, without anyone asking them, decide release tremendous pearls about socio-economic conflicts that have not even touched them by the side, sometimes we are left with a slightly uninformed communicative panorama.

Although the predisposition of celebritys to speak without knowing covers all the themes that have been and will be, the theme of the zero foundation beauty tips scientific and, on too many occasions, a few health risks, is always in the number one position on the podium. The new familiar face that he has chosen to share with the world his skin care routine thus getting dermatologists from half the world to suffer a heart attack is our beloved Ricky Martin. How does the singer manage to be so great at 50 years old? Well, really, it’s probably a combination of having a lot of money and good genetics, but of course, with that you don’t do A video of skin careso Ricky has shared with the world that his beauty secrett is, nothing more and nothing less than ice. And the way you use it can cause you tremendous problems, including Burns.

give to play to the video that we have left you upstairs and Nando is Notary will explain why you should only listen to Ricky Martin on music and not at all on his skin advice.

