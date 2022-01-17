Nani, debut with assists in less than 2 ‘!

VENICE – All on their feet for Nani . Penzo acclaims his new idol, the latest purchase from the winter market and which is already decisive for Venice. The former Lazio enters around 70 ‘, when Empoli controls the game 1-0 thanks to Zurkowski’s goal scored in the first half, and in less than two minutes he gives the Valuable assistance to Okereke , who then beats Vicario and signs the final 1-1. A champion’s play that drives his new fans crazy and that makes a mockery of Andreazzoli. Zanetti’s men rise to 18 points in the standings, Empoli goes up to 29.

Zurkowski scores on the fly

The duels, the fight and the intensity animate the game, but it is the quality of Empoli’s attacking game that makes the difference. Andreazzoli’s team builds smoothly, moves well and dribbles better, reaching the goal in the 26th minute: Bandinelli from the left finds Zurkowski who on the fly, right footed, made no mistake and signed the 1-0. Venice is allowed only a few sortie, relying on the inspiration of Aramu. Little stuff to worry the Tuscans, who still with Zurkowski, before the end of time, are close to doubling.

Super Nani: debut with assist!

At least Venezia’s approach in the second half is different, even if the scoring opportunities are struggling to arrive. Okereke tries twice, with his head and with a shot from outside the box: still too little to hurt Empoli, careful in defense. Zanetti then in the 70th minute the Nani card is played. Entrance, applause and immediately decisive: in the 73rd minute the Portuguese asked for the ball, exchanged with Aramu and then pocketed for Okereke, who remains cold in front of Vicario and draws 1-1. Penzo goes crazy with joy for Nani’s first assist, immediately decisive to snatch a point.