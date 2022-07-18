Nani reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him about the Man United saga

Former Manchester United and Portugal striker Nani has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo’s response when he called to ask about his future at Old Trafford.

Nani, who played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United and in the national team, said he tried to get in touch with his former team-mate.

According to Nani, when Ronaldo is on vacation he does not answer anyone on the phone, adding that he tried to reach the former Real Madrid goalkeeper but he (Ronaldo) said he was busy and promised to call back.

Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave Old Trafford this summer, but it remains to be seen if the Portuguese legend will agree to leave.

The Real Madrid legend is said to be unhappy with the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League next season and the way they have approached the transfer market so far.

Ronaldo scored 24 times for Manchester United last season which helped them qualify for the Europa League, but he wouldn’t want to play in Europe’s second tier competition.

Reports in Europe suggest Manchester United are keen to have their legendary striker stay and new manager Erik ten Hag had already confirmed he plans to work with the veteran through the 2022-23 season.

Nani, whose Australian club Melbourne Victory were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United in a friendly last weekend, was asked about speculation linking his former team-mate with a summer transfer, Nani said: “I hope [qu’il restera] “.

