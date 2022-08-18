Nani sides with Cristiano Ronaldo
One of CR7’s former teammates and compatriot at Manchester United during his first stint understands the Portuguese’s situation and frustration as he seeks to leave the English club this summer.
More than ever, the divorce between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United has begun. The 37-year-old Portuguese star wants to leave the Red Devils who are not qualified for the next Champions League and a real split exists between CR7 and the rest of the club.
Invited on Rio Ferdinand’s Youtube channel, a former teammate of Cristiano, Nani, took the side of his compatriot and understands his moods.
“We haven’t played together for a long time but he’s not a kid anymore. Times change and reactions and attitudes can change too. But you see that he’s doing the same thing as usual: he doesn’t doesn’t like to lose. He reacts when the team is not doing well. The difference is that it’s different times. He’s playing at Manchester United again, but he’s been around the world, he’s played well in different teams and with different players.”
Before adding: “He’s in a team where the coaches are trying to build a strong team, but it’s not easy, it takes time. But Cristiano has no time to waste in rebuilding a team. He’s not going to not wait for them to build a team or for the next season to be better.”
Time, CR7 has indeed very little if he wants to find a way out before the end of the transfer window within two weeks.
