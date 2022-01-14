Nani to Venice, player in town for medical examinations

A reinforcement of thickness and experience to aim for salvation, the Venice is about to give in to temptation dwarfs . The 35-year-old Portuguese striker is very close to the orange-green club: the player has secretly arrived in the city to undergo medical visits . Immediately after the medical checks, Nani should go to the training ground for the athletic tests and the first session with Paolo Zanetti’s team. Nani is currently released after an adventure at Orlando three years long, in which he scored 31 goals in 87 games. Venezia followed him in the American club in MLS, of which the Portuguese was also captain. Operation therefore close to closure, after the medical examinations the signature and the official announcement are awaited.

The return to Italy in destiny

For Nani it would be a return to Italy, three and a half years after the farewell to Lazio. The Portuguese, in fact, wore the biancoceleste shirt in the 2017/2018 season, scoring 3 goals in 25 matches between the league, the Europa League and the Italian Cup. He then played for six months at the Sporting CP, before moving to America. Over the past few weeks, Nani was offered to both Bologna and Genoa, who, however, did not investigate the matter. In the end, it was Venezia who took a concrete interest in a player of great experience, who in his career also wore the jersey of the Manchester United between 2007 and 2014, scoring 40 goals in 230 games with the Red Devils. Moreover, Nani also boasts a very respectable palmarés: in his career, in fact, he has won a Champions League, a Club World Cup, 4 times the Premier League, 5 Community Shields, 2 English League Cups, 2 Portuguese Cups, 1 Portuguese League Cup, in addition to the European Championships with his national team in 2016.