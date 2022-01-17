Nani, what an assist! Okereke responds to Zurkowski

VENICE – Al Penzo ends 1-1 between Venice and Empoli above all in the name of dwarfs . The former Lazio makes his debut, saves Zanetti and signs the equalizer after Zurkowski’s advantage, giving his team a crucial point to move the ranking (18 points). The right man at the right time, the Portuguese do not even need two minutes from entering the field to invent the decisive assist for Okereke , who then beats Vicar. Andreazzoli enjoys a good Empoli in the first half, but deceives himself and in the end collects the joke.

Zurkowski’s volley

The quality of the movements without the ball and the dribble give Empoli territorial supremacy, with Venezia hinting only at some timid offensive sortie, always relying on Aramu’s imagination. There is intensity, there is no lack of duels and clashes that ignite the fight on the pitch. At 26 ‘Andreazzoli’s team capitalizes on the dominance: Bandinelli’s cross from the left crosses the whole area and fishes from the opposite side Zurkowski, who on the fly sends the 1-0 right into the net. The Polish attacking midfielder also touches the brace, his percussion in the area ends with a diagonal that comes out slightly.

Nani, immediately assist for Okereke!

At least Venezia’s approach in the second half is different, even if the scoring opportunities are struggling to arrive. Okereke tries twice, with his head and with a shot from outside the box: still too little to hurt Empoli, careful in defense. Zanetti then in the 70th minute the Nani card is played. Entrance, applause and immediately decisive: in the 73rd minute the Portuguese asked for the ball, exchanged with Aramu and then pocketed for Okereke, who remains cold in front of Vicario and draws 1-1. Penzo goes crazy with joy for Nani’s first assist, immediately decisive to snatch a point.