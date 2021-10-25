Nanni Moretti, Italian cinema and Tuscia protagonists in Berlin

Culture – The director will be the guest of honor at the Italian film festival Berlin, scheduled from 10 to 14 November in the German capital

Viterbo – Nanni Moretti will be the guest of honor at the eighth edition of the Italian film festival Berlin, organized by the Tuscia film fest and scheduled from 10 to 14 November 2021.

The director will be in Berlin on Saturday 13 November for the screening of Caro diario which will inaugurate the retrospective-tribute dedicated to him – organized in collaboration with the local Italian Cultural Institute as part of Dedika 2021 Cine special – scheduled in four cinemas in Berlin. until next January.

Italian cinema thus returns to the leading role in the German capital for the eighth consecutive year.

Eight films competing for the Audience Award with six German premieres, the traditional retrospective, a series of meetings and presentations dedicated to the cultural and tourist promotion of Italy.

In addition to Dear Diary (Saturday 13 November, at 8 pm), the film program also includes the projections of What will be by Francesco Bruni (Wednesday 10 November, at 6 pm), Marx can wait by Marco Bellocchio (Wednesday 10 November, at 8 pm), Il bad poet by Gianluca Jodice (Thursday 11 November, at 6 pm), Qui I laugh by Mario Martone (Thursday 11 November, at 8 pm), I predatori by Pietro Castellitto (Friday 12 November, at 6 pm), Let’s kiss by Filippo Vendemmiati ( Friday 12 November, at 8 pm), The Giants of Bonifacio Angius (Saturday 13 November, at 3 pm) and Ariafermadi Leonardo Di Costanzo (Saturday 13 November, at 5 pm).

Among the guests of the Berlin event – in addition to Nanni Moretti – also Franco Grillini who will present with the director Filippo Vendemmiati the documentary Let’s kiss dedicated to him and presented at the recent Rome Film Festival and Leonardo Di Costanzo, director of Ariaferma.

Tuscia and its territory will once again be protagonists in the German capital this year thanks to the exhibition L’Italia nel cinema, il cinema in Italia: The Young Pope, The New Pope, Catch-22 inaugurated on Saturday 16 October and scheduled until Sunday November 14, 2021.

A journey to Italy through cinema and the shots of three great photographers, Philippe Antonello, Gianni Fiorito and Stefano Cristiano Montesi, on the sets of some of the most important films and TV series of recent years: The Young Pope and The New Pope by Paolo Sorrentino, George Clooney’s Catch-22, Grant Heslov and Ellen Kuras and Gabriele Mainetti’s Freaks Out.

Present at the inauguration were the three photographers who wrote the photos on display, the director of the Italian Cultural Institute in Berlin Maria Carolina Foi and the councilor of the Italian Embassy in Germany Dario Armini.

Both the festival and the photo exhibition will be based at the Kino in der Kulturbrauerei in the Prenzlauer Berg district.

Tickets for the screenings are available on the festival website and at the cinema ticket office.

The Italian film festival Berlin is organized by the Tuscia film fest with the support of the Directorate General for Cinema of the Ministry of Culture, the Lazio Region, Anica, the Italian Cultural Institute in Berlin, the Embassy of Italy in Germany, the municipality of Viterbo and Casa Civita.

For more information, program and pre-sales: www.italianfilmfestivalberlin.com.

