‘Nanny’ trailer, psychological thriller with Anna Diop

Amazon Studios has released the official trailer and a first poster for ‘Nanny‘, a psychological thriller starring Anna Diop (‘Titans’) whose premiere hit theaters in the United States on November 23. Weeks later, on December 16, it will arrive on Prime Video worldwide.

The film follows an undocumented babysitter (Diop) who takes a job babysitting the privileged son of a wealthy Manhattan family, hoping she can earn enough money to bring her six-year-old son from West Africa. As Aisha prepares for the arrival of her young son, a violent supernatural presence invades her reality, threatening the “American Dream” she so meticulously built.

The film is written and directed by emerging filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu, with Michelle Monaghan, Sinqua Walls, Morgan Spector, Rose Decker and Leslie Uggams rounding out its main cast. Regarding the production, it is in charge of Jusu, Nikki Moulterie, Ryan Heller, Sumalee Montano, Grace Lay and Rebecca Cammarata, all with the support of Blumhouse Television, Stay Gold Features, Topic Studios and LinLay Productions.

‘nanny’ had its world premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize.

