Nanotechnology and transition, axes of the INL Summit that will host Braga in June

Braga, May 9 (EFE).- The role of nanotechnology as the backbone towards new variants such as the circular economy or sustainable practices will be the main focus of the “INL Summit”, the scientific summit of the International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory (INL) of Braga, which will be held on June 20 and 21.

Mariam González, head of the INL Office of Research, Technology and Innovation, tells Efe that the summit will address the applications of nanotechnology in the different research areas in which this center works, such as food, environment, energy , circular economy, health or computing and digitization.

The researcher, a native of Puerto Rico and who has worked at the INL since its creation in 2009, explains that the summit will have a hybrid format (face-to-face and virtual) and will be attended by industry leaders, SMEs, researchers and politicians, both from Europe like from America.

There will be a total of six sessions: Transition to an Economy for One Earth, Disruptive Computing, Transition to Digital Society 2030, Disruptive Food for a Sustainable Tomorrow, Making Europe the Best Place for Healthcare Innovation and Transitions in infrastructure of tomorrow.

In addition to nanotechnology, sustainability will play a very important role in this summit, which also has Braga City Council as a partner, whose mayor, Ricardo Rio, received the “World Mayor Sustainability Award” in 2021.

For this reason, during the INL Summit, awareness will be raised about the importance of the circular economy and, as examples, food made “only from plants” will be served, González explains to Efe.

Personalities from science and industry such as Luuk Ament (Program Director of IBM Quantum Strategic Alliances in Europe at IBM), Josef R. Wuensch (Vice President of BASF) or Seren Kell (Science and Technology Manager of the Good Food Institute) have already confirmed their presence at the summit.

Izabel Alfany, director of Operations and Business Development at EIT Health Spain, the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, or nanotechnology expert Alice Mizrahi, researcher at the French company Thales Group, will also attend.

The INL of Braga, a joint project of the Governments of Spain and Portugal, has more than 300 researchers of 40 nationalities. EFE

