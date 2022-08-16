Nanotechnology, medicine and the future of biology

One of the most interesting scientific advances of recent times is the application of nanotechnology to biology. This combination opens new frontiers in medicine, by allowing the creation of new remedies. explains it Sonia A. ConteraProfessor of Biological Physics at the University of Oxford.

Physics and nanotechnology

Reality is very complex, but to survive, it is very important to understand it. The key to survival is a good understanding of the complex environment that surrounds us. Physics is one of the most successful ways of understanding reality. He is able to transform it because he can extract insights from its logical and mathematical models. Those insights are then transformed into technology.

The moment physics reached nanotechnology, a door opened. The door of being able to ask biological complexity. The beginning of nanotechnology in biology was mainly medical. Doctors tried to use nanoparticles to improve cancer treatment. Chemotherapy treatment of cancer has produced very few new medicines in recent decades. And the ones it has produced are very ineffective. Doctors are therefore looking for new ways to interact with genes and proteins through nanotechnology. This will allow them to have a more direct way of attacking problems, such as cancer.

medical applications

That is where the medicines that began to be put in liposomes emerged. They began to be placed in nanoparticles similar to Covid-19 vaccines to treat cancers. This has had a fairly limited effect because cancers can be immunized against these nanoparticles. There are very few traditional pharmacology treatments that have reached the market.

Another application of nanotechnology to medicine has been sensors. The sensor problem is still very complex. There have been great advances in the last five years, with new ways to create sensors. But the pandemic has come a bit early for sensors and there has not been enough investment in this field so far. The dream of many people working in this field is to create nanoparticle-like stickers. We could stick them to the body. They would be able to measure, in real time, the concentrations of chemical elements, for example, glucose. Then, they could react by providing insulin when the body needs it, or by creating specific treatments in specific fields. The pandemic is greatly accelerating investment in this type of project. We want sensors that can talk to our phone and allow us to observe the diseases that we have.

Nanotechnology and proteins

One field that is going to revolutionize nanotechnology is protein-based nanotechnology. This type of technology makes it possible to manufacture proteins that do not exist in nature, using cells. This is the most precise and radical nanotechnology that exists, but it is not a dream. In 2022 we already have a vaccine for Covid-19 made with protein nanotechnology on the market.

During the pandemic we have seen that lipid nanoparticles with RNA are capable of training the immune system to remove a virus, but also to remove cancer. Nanoparticles and traditional medicines have not had any significant success in the last twenty years in the treatment of cancer. But immunotherapies are radically changing the treatment of diseases.

Emerging technologies

These immunotherapy technologies, or protein technology, are emerging technologies. They are no longer based on a reductionist way of creating technology, of looking at atoms, putting them together and designing from there. Rather, they are using the complexity of life to create new technologies. Covid-19 vaccines are lipid nanoparticles with RNA inside, which are capable of activating the immune system to immunize against the virus. They are no longer just looking for injectable vaccines, but also as implants for cancer. Nanotechnological models and materials are beginning to be used not only to implant but also to repair tissues.

Another area of ​​technology that is transforming the treatment of many problems of tissue damage, by disease or accident, is regenerative medicine based on nanomaterials, from spinal cord repair, getting neurons to talk to each other again after an accident, to organs on chip – to create artificial organs that allow us to better understand the biology of organs and create medicines.

The future of computing

Smart and data models lead to the relationship between biology, nanotechnology and the future of computing. Biological and medical problems are very complex and probably cannot be solved with current computational models. Now we are trying to introduce artificial intelligence in almost all medical measures. One way or another, we need better ways to understand all this data that we’re collecting from a lot of diseases, from a lot of processes.

Scientists begin to be inspired by biology to create new computers that allow them, for example, to be faster in understanding medical problems. They are neuromorphic computers, which can, for example, imitate a plant when it turns towards the sun. This type of neuromorphic computing is understanding how nature is able to understand and create computations using energy and information. The idea is that these complex structures are capable of changing shape to understand information. Matter, organic or inorganic, at the nanometer scale, is capable of producing computations. They are analog computations, they are not digital, and they are going to transform more and more the way we process what we understand by information.

new robots

This is starting to give rise to new robots. For example, soft structures such as a plastic robot that has cells that are capable of sensing the light around it and the robotic toy is capable of moving towards the light. In many laboratories it is beginning to be seen that biological systems are also capable of generating quantum computations or, if we can learn from biology, of creating quantum computations that allow us to overcome the limitations of digital computing.

