Nanterre – The first French edition of the Hot 97 Summer Jam festival at the Arena!

What beautiful posters at the Paris La Défense Arena! The year 2022 has already received many stars and it’s not over, since on October 29, 2022, an internationally renowned musical event is coming, for a very first French edition: the Hot 97 Summer Jam festival. . This festival was created in 1994 in New York by Hot 97 radio, dedicated to hip-hop music.

It has hosted the biggest names on the international scene such as Michael Jackson, Jay-Z and Cardi B. This is the very first time that this festival has been exported to France. And to live up to the event and this great premiere, the Paris La Défense Arena sees things big with a show where digital will have its place. Indeed, a metaverse virtual experience will be offered to the public by Legendary Owl Collective.

And of course, there will also be a concert which will welcome artists such as Dababy, Central Cee, Jok’Air, Bolemvn or Timal. The ticket office is already open for this event. You can reserve your seats online on the Paris La Défense Arena website (www.parisladefense-arena.com), or on the official event website (https://hot97summerjamparis.com). The concert will begin at 1:30 p.m.

PHOTO CREDIT: LE PUBLIC SYSTEME PR – HOPSCOTCH GROUPE