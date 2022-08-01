Nantes: “Are you defending now? when Kombouaré teases Neymar!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

Paris-Saint-Germain won with a score of four goals to nil against FC Nantes this Sunday evening during the Trophée des Champions. During this meeting, Neymar Jr gave an XXL performance, making him one of the Top 5 top scorers in the history of the capital club.

After having distinguished himself during the medal ceremony, a short video made the rounds of social networks… where we see Antoine Kombouaré kindly chambering number 10. While the Brazilian makes a defensive withdrawal on Jean-Charles Castelletto from the third minute of play, coach Kanak challenges him by letting go: ” Are you defending now? “. A nice little streak which did not, however, prevent Ney from scoring a double against the Canaries.