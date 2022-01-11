Naoki Yoshida asks players to avoid toxic attitudes – Nerd4.life

The community of Final Fantasy 14evidently he is experiencing the increasingly widespread current problem of toxicity of comments from users, which prompted the same Naoki Yoshida, director of the game, to ask to avoid such attitudes.

During an official broadcast of Square Enix’s Radio Mog Station series, Yoshida asked in a very calm way to avoid resorting to expressions that could lead to abuse and toxic behavior on the part of the players: “Obviously I am grateful to the players who introduce us constructive criticism, but the verbal abuse they are something we would like to see disappear. “

Reportedly, since the announcement of the delay of the new expansion and the request to avoid the spread of spoilers, for some reason there has been a wave of attacks within the community, by players also against other players, but not only.

The problem is also the attacks on developers, which apparently some members of the community have been carrying out these days, again with regard to verbal abuse of various kinds.

“Then I have a request for these users,” said Yoshida, “Imagine you are talking face to face with a developer who worked on the game and then imagine how they could take your feedback and how they would be much happier to get it in. polite manner “.

Apparently, the relationships between players and developers continue to be quite tense as we have seen with Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite, but also in games that have apparently had less problems in managing the community, such as Final Fantasy XIV.