Naomi Campbell and Úrsula Corberó attended an event in Paris, Megan Fox went out to eat in Los Angeles: celebrities in one click

It did not go unnoticed. Dua Lipa was photographed when she left a New York building and set a trend with her look: the artist chose a fluorescent yellow outfit and left her abdomen exposed. Plus, she wore colorful sneakers that she matched with her cap (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Megan Fox went out to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles, California, with a friend. To do this, she opted for a llila outfit that combined silver accessories

Úrsula Corberó traveled to France to attend Fashion Week in Paris. The Spanish actress -recognized for her role as Tokio in “La Casa De Papel”- wore red leggings and a white and black shirt

Naomi Campbell traveled to France to attend Fashion Week in Paris. For this, she wore a black dress that she combined with her leather boots. In addition, she wore an oversized blue jacket on her shoulders.

Selena Gomez was photographed leaving an exclusive restaurant where she went to eat accompanied by a man. They both tried to go unnoticed and when they noticed that there were photographers, he turned his back to the door of the room to avoid being photographed.

Lady Gaga strolled through the Malibu mall and stopped at a store to buy a drink to go. She was photographed as she carried her order to the car where her friends were waiting for her. She wore white shorts, a pink oversize jumpsuit, a face mask, sunglasses and a personalized Louis Vuitton bag.

Workday. Sofia Vergara took advantage of free time during the filming of “Griselda” and took the opportunity to chat and show her colleague photos. She then followed her journey on the set, the filming of which takes place in Los Angeles.

Melanie Griffith was photographed arriving at The Pottery Studio in Culver City, California. She there she met a group of friends with whom she shared the activity. The actress wore a set of pants and a jean shirt and a black T-shirt

Kendall Jenner was photographed leaving the Paris hotel where she stayed during her days in the French capital, where she traveled to attend Fashion Week. He wore jeans, a brown leather jacket, sunglasses and a cap.

Shopping day. Katie Holmes toured the most exclusive stores in a well-known area of ​​New York. The actress carried the bags and wore dark pants, a two-tone sweater and a brown coat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Catherine Zeta-Jones and the visible scar with which she remembers the day she was one step away from death, being just a girl

Masterchef Celebrity: Mica Viciconte surprised by telling the problem she has with Nicole Neumann’s daughters

Maca Rinaldi and Fede Hoppe advance in the construction of their house: the detail that attracted attention