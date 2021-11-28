Naomi Campbell, her charity under investigation: “Out of the 1.7 million raised, only 5,500 pounds really went to charity”

The Black Venus returns to be talked about. Not for a new love story or for the birth of a second child after 50. But for the funds raised by his charity that never arrived at their destination. The accounts of the Fashion for Relief, founded in 2005 by the actress singer supermodel Naomi Campbell to help young people in difficulty in the most disadvantaged places in the world, they do not return. There is a chasm of spending, a black hole that has swallowed almost all the offers. The young victims of poverty, of Covid, of relentless diseases such as Ebola, seem to have received only the small change.

So now supervisors investigate and above all they ask themselves a question: how is it possible that of one million and 722 thousand pounds collected in 2019, only 5,515 were actually donated to charitable causes? The Charity Commission for England has entered the field and has opened a formal investigation to shed light on various controversial aspects. The Guardian, which lists all the critical issues that have come under the magnifying glass: accounts presented late, conflicts of interest and financial management lacking adequate controls.

The complaint came from another charity. It is called Mayor’s Fund for London and, as the name implies (Mayor is the mayor), has as testimonial the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. She was to receive £ 50,000 raised from a shop set up by the supermodel association in Westfield shopping center in November 2019. Designer items had been sold. Alexander McQueen and Vivienne Westwood designer clothes. But not a penny has arrived at its destination. So now the Charity Commission will examine, as its task, “whether legal duties and responsibilities under the Charity Act have been properly exercised.”

What is the history of Fashion for Relief is explained on the association’s website. Campbell says she was inspired by Nelson Mandela, “grandfather and mentor.” The former South African president had named her “honorary granddaughter” in 1994: “He always told me – we read on the web – to use my voice to talk about issues that are close to my heart and do something”. Since 2005, Campbell continues, “we have assisted humanitarian causes to help those affected by Ebola. We have helped bring relief to disasters such as the Haiti earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, the Japanese earthquake and the subsequent tsunami ”. He adds: “In recent years, through collaborations with other charities we have provided food and medical assistance to children in need all over the world, including those involved in the conflict in Syria”.

Yet the mechanism has jammed. We are now investigating the super reimbursements and the fees of one of the trustees, a lawyer who looks after the affairs of gold-earning families. Then there are the expenses for events and advertising campaigns. Fair expenses? The commission will tell. The fact is that out of the nearly two million pounds raised, only a little over 5 thousand have reached their destination to help the weakest. Evidently there is enough to want to see clearly. No statement has come from Campbell to date.