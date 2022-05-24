Naomi Campbell raises the temperature of Cannes with an impossible neckline full of feathers

Last May 12 Naomi Campbell He dedicated an affectionate congratulations to Valentino Garavani, founder of the fashion firm that bears his name, making it clear that his union with the designer was solid and lasting. This message could have given some clue of what the ‘top model’ saved for her triumphal walk on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, where she has offered a show of feathers and impossible lines that only she could wear with such elegance.

The mannequin, who recently revealed her daughter’s name and posed for the cover of the British edition of Vogue, participated in the ‘photocall’ prior to the screening of ‘Decision To Leave’, the latest film by the korean director Park Chan-wook, a romantic film that appears as one of the official competition films for which Naomi Campbell wore one of her most surprising outfits.

Andreas Rentz / GETTY

It is an intense black evening dress belonging to Valentino Couture whose main detail is the feathers, which are distributed throughout the dress, including straps and neckline. The dress could be worn with a top to cover certain areas and move more freely, but Naomi wanted to offer the most sensual profile of the garment, revealing part of her chest and abdomen.

-Naomi Campbell is the mother of her first child at the age of 50

-Naomi Campbell returns to the catwalks after months withdrawal

To do this, it has placed these very thick straps, which increase as they get closer to the skirt, above the waist, strategically on the chest, offering one of the most flattering necklines on the festival’s red carpet. These straps, in turn, are collected at the shoulders with white ties. that give it a feminine touch in the most fucking fresh and innovative ‘lady’ style.

Andreas Rentz / GETTY

The rest of the feathers are distributed along the voluminous skirt with a fully dense flare and with a certain movement thanks to these details that reached the ground, which has prevented us from seeing the footwear that the model has chosen for the occasion. However, they have had great prominence other accessories, distributed both on the wrists and on the neck. In addition to some brilliant bracelets, the huge diamond necklace with a blue stone in her proposal has attracted a lot of attention.

Finally, a special mention should be made of the hair, completely straight and parted in the middle, as is usual in her appearances in public, as well as a make-up full of glitter: eyeliner accompanied by eyeshadow in shades of pink and silver, as well as a pink lipstick that has brought even more light to the chosen look. Impressive.