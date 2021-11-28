Naomi in trouble: “Fake charity”

London. Charities? Better those without a lot of sequins and fashionable evenings. At least the risk of ending up under investigation is reduced, as has just happened to Fashion for Relief, the one founded in 2005 by supermodel Naomi Campbell, who is now in the crosshairs of the supervisory authority for misconduct in the general management and administration of finances.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the Commission in charge is in fact checking every document of the foundation to assess whether Campbell and her two companions of charity, Bianca Hellmich and Veronica Sylvia Wing Wai Au Chou “have properly exercised their legal duties and responsibilities of administrators provided for by the legislation of charitable organizations “. In particular, the payments made by the charity to one of the two trustees will be checked as well as the expenses and accounting management of Fashion for Relief which is somewhat opaque. The organization was created by the national Naomi to raise funds for children living in poverty and in danger around the world and to this day has always claimed to have raised millions for good causes, especially through its gala. annual dedicated to fashion. And of this and the other glittering events organized over the last decade there is a multitude of videos and photographs. In London the one of 2019 remained memorable, held at the British Museum, in collaboration with the London foundation of Mayor Sadiq Khan. The goal was to raise funds to support young people with the lowest incomes through the creation of professional courses.

Last September, the event, which was part of the London fashion week, was attended by, in addition to Campbell herself, characters of the caliber of Pierce Brosnan, Skepta and the stylist Alexa Chung. Too bad that Naomi and her friends still have to pay 50,000 pounds to the mayor’s foundation and they also forgot to specify on the official website how much money had been raised. The organization has yet to release official 2020 financial details and is 178 days overdue. The latest available documents say that in 2019 one million 722 thousand pounds were raised. Of these, only 5,515 pounds were used for the causes indicated, the others seem to have disappeared in a trickle of expenses for the organization of events, the payment of press offices and other staff. Also in the same year Mrs. Hellmich (described as a philanthropist) received £ 77,000 in consultancy fees and £ 15,942 in travel expenses. The Commission for Charities in England discussed “privately” with Fashion for Relief for a full year about the doubts it already had regarding these management issues. Eventually she decided to open a formal investigation. At the Guardian, Campbell’s charity did not comment.