Naomi Judd, country music legend and member of The Judds, has died

(CNN) — Country music legend Naomi Judd, one half of duo The Judds, has died. her daughter Ashley Judd announced Saturday.

“Today we sisters suffered a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to mental illness. We are heartbroken,” Ashley Judd said in a statement on Twitter. Ashley Judd’s publicist verified the statement to CNN.

“We go through a deep pain and we know that just as we loved her, she was loved by her public,” the statement added. “We are in uncharted territory.”

Naomi and her daughter, Wynonna, began singing together as a professional act in the early 1980s, eventually producing a string of smash hits, including “Mama He’s Crazy” and “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

The Judds completed what was billed as a farewell tour in 2011, but announced earlier this year a 10-date “final tour” that was scheduled to begin in September.

They performed together publicly for the first time in years earlier this month at the CMT Music Awards. The duo were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Over the course of seven years, The Judds won five Grammy Awards and had 14 No. 1 singles, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The youngest daughter, Ashley Judd, later became a celebrity in her own right as an actress.