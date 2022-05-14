Entertainment

Naomi Judd died of a gunshot wound

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Ashley Judd, the daughter of country music star Naomi Judd, revealed her mother’s cause of death during an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America.

On April 30, Ashley and her sister Wynonna Judd shared that they had lost their mother due to mental illness, according to TMZ reports.

“Her brain ached, physically ached and I have the extremely difficult task of revealing the matter in the way my mother chose to go on living…because we don’t want her to be part of gossip, I will share with you that she used a gun, a firearm.

“So that’s information that we’re very uncomfortable sharing, but we understand,” Ashley said in the interview, stating that her family was okay with her sharing the singer’s cause of death.

Naomi’s family decided to share the facts to raise awareness about the importance of mental illness, knowing how to differentiate between the loved one and their condition. Ashley also shared that she was the one who found her dead mother.

“It was a mixed day. I visit my mom and dad every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was in the house every day. Mom was like, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course I will.’ I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I found her out. I have pain and trauma from finding out,” she explained.

Ashley spoke about the disconnection her mother felt between the feelings and affection that her loved ones had for her and the way she felt about herself, as her illness did not allow her to process the love and value that other people showed her. .

Naomi Judd passed away a day before she and her daughter Wynonna were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame for their musical duo ‘The Judds’.

Source link

Photo of James James37 mins ago
0 24 1 minute read

Related Articles

Luis Fonsi talks about his divorce process with Adamari López: “A divorce is not fun for anyone”

7 seconds ago

‘The Bridgertons’ loses one of its protagonists for season 3 and Netflix finds her replacement in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

2 mins ago

Ray J swears he never betrayed Kim Kardashian

5 mins ago

“I was living the moment”: Lupillo Rivera made Belinda cry, revealed Mayeli Alonso

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button