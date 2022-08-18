Naomi Osaka in the running for an Oscar alongside Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka could end up with an Oscar under her belt. Indeed, the short documentary she produced, titled “MINK!”, was recently considered for the Oscars, as were other productions by other global stars, such as Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.

It remains to be seen whether the documentary will be nominated. Here is the documentary that Naomi Osaka executive produced.

What is the Osaka documentary about

Ben Proudfoot, the director of “MINK!”

described his documentary as quoted by The New York Times. “Fifty years ago, on June 23, President Richard Nixon signed Title IX, a 37-word excerpt from the Education Act of 1972, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any curriculum or educational activity receiving federal financial assistance.

I first became interested in the origins of Title IX while doing research for my documentary called “The Queen of Basketball”, about Lucy Harris, one of the original recipients of Title IX.

My research led me to Representative Patsy Mink of Hawaii, who played a pivotal role in drafting and advocating for the law. The first woman of color elected to Congress, Ms. Mink – and her journey – was influenced by the discrimination she faced in her personal and professional life.”

“Many doors were closed to her as a Japanese-American woman, and she became an activist, then a politician, to change the status quo. When I learned about the history of Title IX in the years 1970, I discovered that lobbyists and legislators had waged a tremendous campaign to water down and erode the law.

That effort culminated in a dramatic moment in the House of Representatives, where Ms Mink was ousted in a crucial vote on the law’s future. In “MINK!”, Wendy Mink recounts her mother’s revolutionary rise to power and the astonishing collision between the personal and the political that momentarily derailed the cause of gender equality in America.

After Ms. Mink’s death in 2002, Title IX was officially renamed “Patsy Takemoto Mink Equal Opportunity in Education Act”